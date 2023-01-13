scorecardresearch
Rajouri terror attack: Amit Shah reaches Jammu to meet affected families, inspect terror site

On January 1, twin terror attacks at Upper Dangri village on the outskirts of Rajouri town in Jammu killed seven people, including two children, and left 14 others injured.

Written by India News Desk
Rajouri terror attack: Amit Shah reaches Jammu to meet affected families, inspect terror site
(Photo: ANI)

Union Home minister Amit Shah on Friday arrived at Jammu airport to meet the families of those who were killed in the terror attack in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha received Shah at the airport.

On January 1, twin terror attacks at Upper Dangri village on the outskirts of Rajouri town in Jammu killed seven people, including two children, and left 14 others injured.

The incident came four days after “heavily armed” militants were gunned down by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces near Sidhra bridge at the entry point to Old Jammu city along National Highway 44.

Shah will visit Dangri to inspect the site of the terror attacks and also meet the victims’ families. At Jammu, Shah will chair a high-level meeting with the administration and security agencies at the Raj Bhavan, reported ANI.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been put in place for Shah’s visit, and the entire Dangri area of Rajouri has been turned into a restricted zone. Officials said tight security arrangements have been made in the district’s Dangri hamlet where roads have been repaired and CCTV cameras installed.

First published on: 13-01-2023 at 02:03:59 pm