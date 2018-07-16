Rajnath Singh to inaugurate National Traders Conclave on July 23

Rajnath Singh (PTI)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the three-day National Traders Conclave here on July 23, where trade leaders will discuss wide-ranging issues, including implications of the Walmart-Flipkart deal on the country’s retail trade, CAIT said today.

As many as 1,500 trade leaders will participate in the summit to discuss trade and business related issues.

Several senior ministers, including Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Textile Minister Smriti Irani, Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu, HRD Minister Prakash Javedkar and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri will attend the conclave and talk to the trade leaders, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal said the trade leaders will deliberate upon issues, including simplification of GST, implications of the Walmart-Flipkart deal on retail trade, need for a policy on e-Commerce, FDI in retail trade, sealing of shops in Delhi, need of amendments in Food Safety & Standards Act, up-gradation and modernisation of existing retail trade, emergence of digital payments and digitalisation in current business format.

They will also discuss ways and means of easy availability of credit to traders, need for passage of Consumer Protection Bill in Parliament, up-gradation of textile trades, job opportunities in retail trade, implications of plastic ban in different states, and need of effective distribution system, among others.

ost the conclave, its organiser CAIT will submit recommendations to the government for implementation.