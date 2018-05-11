Rajnath Singh to flag off Chhattisgarh BJP’s ‘Vikas Yatra’ tomorrow

The yatra, which will be carried out in two phases, will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Naxal-affected Dantewada district in Bastar division. (PTI)

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh today said that the BJP would embark on a “Vikas Yatra” from tomorrow to highlight the achievements of his government. The yatra, which will be carried out in two phases, will be flagged off by Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Naxal-affected Dantewada district in Bastar division. The first phase of the yatra will culminate on June and will cover 62 Assembly constituencies and will see 53 public meetings and 16 road shows. The second phase of vikas yatra is scheduled to be held from August 16 to September 30. “The yatra will start after paying obeisance at Danteshwari temple in Dantewada tomorrow at around 12 noon. Union minister Rajnath Singh will also be present on the occasion. A public meeting will be held at the Dantewada high school ground,” the Chhattisgarh CM said at a press conference here today.

During the yatra, foundation of development works worth Rs 29,500 crore will be laid while smart phones will be distributed among 50 lakh families under the Sanchar Kranti Yojna (SKY) scheme, he said. Besides, bonus to tendu leaves collectors will also be disbursed at various places during the campaign in which several Union ministers and chief ministers of BJP-ruled states will take part, Singh said. He claimed that the state witnessed rapid development during 15 years of BJP rule.

The literacy rate has increased while maternal mortality rate (MMR) and infant mortality rate (IMR) have been brought down, he said. Asserting that Centre and the state government were serious about tackling the menace of Naxalism, he said, security forces have been continuously carrying out operations against them.

Development works coupled with anti-Maoist operations were yielding better results and the growth of Bastar is being discussed at the national level, he said. Commenting on the controversial Patthalgadi movement that has erupted in the northern part of the state, Singh said his government had no problem with the traditional practices of tribals but was against forces that were trying to divide society in the name of Patthalgadi.

The main feature of the Patthalgadi movement is placing of huge stones or plaques outside the village, with messages, declaring “sovereignty” of the village body or ‘gram sabha’ under the provisions of the Panchayats (Extension of Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), written on them.

“Patthalgadi is a traditional tribal practice and we are not against it. There is no problem in observing such traditional practices. But we are against those forces which are trying to divide society in its name,” Singh said. Those who talk about banning the entry of outsiders in the village and want to disrupt development work are not following the Constitution, he said.

“Those who have been taken into custody in this connection had taken people hostage and were trying to create division among people. Hence action was taken,” the CM added. Launching an attack on the Congress, Singh further said the party should oppose him as much as it can but it shouldnt oppose development as the latter belonged to the people and not any party or person in particular. Refuting Singh’s charges, the Congress today said that it was not opposed to development.

“Congress has never been against development. Rather it has protested against corruption and the anti-people and anti-development polices of the ruling BJP,” state Congress spokesperson Sushil Anand Shukla said. Shukla further alleged that the ruling BJP had been misusing government funds for Vikas Yatra ahead of the election. The Congress party would launch a “Vikas Khojo Yatra” (look for development) from May 13 from Dantewada district in which local public representatives will take part, he added.