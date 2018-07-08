Rajnath Singh to chair plenary meet of North Eastern Council

Rajnath Singh will chair a two-day plenary meeting of North Eastern Council (NEC) at the State Convention Centre. (IE)

At the meet, Singh would discuss development projects with the chief ministers and governors of northeast states, in the presence of Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jitendra Singh, he said.

“The Union Home Minister will review various presentations on matters related to all-round development of north-eastern region. The status of NEC-funded projects would also come up for discussion at the meet,” NEC spokesperson M R Mahapatra told PTI.

Among other issues that could feature in the agenda of the 67th plenary meet, Mahapatra said, the chief ministers are likely to deliberate on livelihood programmes, management of water resources, afforestation and farmer’s income.

Singh would also evaluate security and connectivity matters in the region, the spokesperson added.