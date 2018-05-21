Rajnath Singh takes lead; Mulayam, Akhilesh, Mayawati still hunting for house; here’s why

The development comes after the former head of provinces were asked to vacate the accommodation by Estate Department.

Six former Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh are on a hunt for new homes. The former CMs – Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Mulayam Singh Yadav, Kalyan Singh, Mayawati, Rajnath Singh and Akhilesh Yadav — want a new house in Lucknow. The development comes after the former head of provinces were asked to vacate the accommodation by Estate Department. All the former CMs are currently occupying an accommodation in the high-security VVIP zone in Lucknow.

Former CMs Mulayam Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav occupy bungalows on the posh Vikramaditya Marg. On the other hand, BSP supremo Mayawati and Tiwari reside in bungalows on Mall Avenue. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who has also been the CM of the state, resides at 4 Kalidas Marg, next to the residence of the chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

Rajnath Singh, who also holds the portfolio of Union Home Ministry, has written to the department that he would be shifting in his own house. Former chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav have reportedly given the task to SP MP Sanjay Seth, a known builder, to search a house for them.

Rajnath Singh, a local MP, is going to live at his residence built on a 200 square metre plot, at 3/206 Vipul Khand in Gomti Nagar, where last-minute preparations like white-washing and arrangements for security personnel are underway to welcome his family.

The department can’t serve notice to Tiwari as there was no responsible person available at his Mall Avenue residence. It was later forwarded to him at other addresses, an Estate Department official told PTI.

BSP chief Mayawati has also received the communique from the department. However, she has not given any intimation about her future plans.

Recently, Supreme Court had trashed the amendment to a Uttar Pradesh legislation, which allowed former state heads to retain government accommodation even after demitting office. The Supreme Court said the legislation violated the concept of equality and was ultra vires to the Constitution since it transgresses the concept of equality under the Constitution.

The bench headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi held that amendment was “arbitrary, discriminatory” and violates the concept of equality. The bench also said that once a chief minister demits his/her office, there is nothing to distinguish them from the common man.

The decision had come on a plea filed by an NGO, which challenged amendments made by the erstwhile Akhilesh Yadav government to the ‘UP Ministers (Salaries, Allowances and Miscellaneous Provisions) Act, 1981’.

The NGO also challenged another UP law of 2016 called ‘The Allotment of Houses under Control of the Estate Department Bill-2016’.