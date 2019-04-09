Rajnath Singh rejects political vendetta charge day after Income Tax raids at Kamal Nath’s kin

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (ANI)

A day after Income Tax raids were conducted at premises linked to the relatives and aides of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday rejected the Congress party’s accusation of political vendetta, saying the government has nothing to do with it. Speaking to ANI, Rajnath said it will be unfair to blame the government for this as agencies probing these cases may have some credible information.

“Government should not be blamed. It will not be fair to the government. This is a continuous process. Maybe agencies have some information. But it will be wrong to say these raids were conducted under instructions,” he said while speaking to ANI in an interview where he touched upon various issues ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

On Monday, the I-T Department claimed it detected a racket of collection of unaccounted cash of bearly Rs 281 crore during raids against close aides of Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath and others. The department also claimed that sleuths recovered Rs 14.6 crore of “unaccounted” cash and also seized computer files and diaries of suspect payments made between Delhi and Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking on the development, Nath was quoted as saying by ANI, “Rajnaitik drishti se jo karne ka prayas kiya ja raha hai usmein koi safal hone wala nahi hai. (Nobody will succeed with whatever is being done under the garb of politics).”

Last year Delhi CM had also blamed the BJP-led governmnt at the I-T department’s raids in 16 premises linked to a tax evation case aganst minister Kailash Gehlot in Delhi and NCR.

With security being the prime focus of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha election campaign, Rajnath said that security is the top priority for the development of any nation. “No country can develop without security. That’s why security has been given priority. Security forces have been successful in every field, whether it is fighting insurgents or terrorists.”

Slamming Congress president Rahul Gandhi over his criticism of the BJP’s manifesto being a one-man job, the Home minister said, “In India’s political history, never has it happened that so many people were involved for preparing one manifesto. Whatever he said is baseless. He keeps on saying such things”.

The Home minister also hit out at National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah for his comment that Kashmir will be carved out of the country if Article 35 A and Article 370 are repealed, saying this would never happen. “Kashmir is an integral part of India. No power can separate Kashmir from India. They should have given a thought before saying that the country must have two PMs.”

“I have been to Kashmir many times since becoming Home minister. Am ready to speak on the issue with them, but they were not ready to talk. Even Mehbooba Mufti, when she was CM of Jammu and Kashmir, said nobody was ready to talk.”

When asked about BJP’s promise to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in the rest of the country, Rajnath said the BJP was committed to making India stronger by taking all communities together. “Whichever minority, Muslim or Christian, living in India, are our brothers. It is our duty to think of them. We cannot make the country stronger by encouraging confrontation.”

Speaking on the issue of lynching and attacks on Kashmiri students in several parts of the country, Rajnath Singh added that those found guilty will be dealt with severely. “As Home minister, I assure that those who do anything wrong will be strictly dealt with. I have said this earlier that wherever Kashmiri students are studying across the country, it is the duty of all, whether it is state government or Centre, to protect them. We believe in justice to all, appeasement of none,” he said.

Rejecting reports of a shortage of jobs in the country, he pointed out that jobs have increased in the country. “Nobody can promise any number of jobs. With the economy booming, and development of infrastructure and manufacturing sector also doing well, job creation in the country will increase,” he added.