Rajnath Singh reaches Dhaka, looks to strengthen bilateral relation

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Dhaka on a three day tour to Bangladesh. (Photo: Twitter)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh has reached Dhaka on a three-day visit to Bangladesh to discuss matters pertaining to bilateral security among others. Rajnath was received by his Bangladeshi counterpart Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal at the airport on Friday. HM Shri @rajnathsingh has reached Dhaka on a three-day tour to Bangladesh,” the Home Affairs Ministry tweeted.

During the visit, Singh will meet Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and will hold a bilateral discussion on various issues like anti-terror cooperation, attempts by terror groups to radicalise youth and the constant inflow of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) from across the border. Both Singh and Hasina are also expected to hold an informal talk on the Rohingya issue during the meeting. The Union Home Minister is accompanied by some of the top officials of the Home Ministry.

Before leaving for Dhaka, Rajnath took to social media and tweeted, “India and Bangladesh have made notable progress in transforming our land and maritime boundaries into zones of peace and tranquility. Looking forward to strengthen the bilateral relations between both the countries on the basis of friendship and trust.”

“The relationship between India and Bangladesh is anchored in history, culture, language and shared values of democracy. India attaches great significance to ties with Bangladesh,” he wrote in another tweet.