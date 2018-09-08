Rajnath Singh promises safe environment for North East students

Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday assured a fresh batch of students of North East to Delhi of providing them safe environment with better opportunities.

“Glad to interact with the youth from North East India at the NESt. Fest in New Delhi. The youth from the North East are extremely talented and they have tremendous potential. The NDA government is working towards giving them a safe environment with better opportunities,” Rajnath tweeted.

Speaking at the Fest, the Minister welcomed the North East students and said the Modi government was committed to increasing communication and linkage as well as mobility in their region.

He said the Prime Minister wants speedy development of North East region and stressed that “India can only develop when North East develops.”