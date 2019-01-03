Rajnath Singh on Kashmir: We were ready to talk but Hurriyat closed their doors

In 2016, a delegation of all party leaders had gone to meet Syed Ali Shah Geelani. However, the hardline separatist leader snubbed the delegation and did not even open the doors. (PTI)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that the government was ready to talk but Hurriyat leaders refused to talk and snubbed all-party delegation in 2016.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the home minister said: “It was perceived that the BJP was not willing to talk to Hurriyat leaders and for this reason, there was a moment of status quo in the situation. We asked all-party delegation to go and talk to them (Hurriyat leaders). When they (delegation) went, they (Hurriyat leaders) closed their doors.”

He further said that if Hurriyat leaders had talked then, perhaps some ways would have opened. “I told then CM Mehbooba Mufti that if they want to talk to us then we are ready to talk to them. Our doors are open, unconditional.”

In 2016, a delegation comprising CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, CPI leader D Raja, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav and RJD’s Jay Prakash Narayan had gone to meet Syed Ali Shah Geelani at his residence where he was under house arrest. However, the hardline separatist leader snubbed the delegation and did not even open the doors.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Singh on Thursday said the government will have no objection in holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir along with general elections if the Election Commission so desired. He said the Centre would provide whatever security forces the Commission wanted for holding elections in the state. Jammu and Kashmir is currently under President rule.