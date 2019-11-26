Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and Amitabh Bachchan at Express 26/11 Stories of Strength today

Amitabh Bachchan rehearses for the event in Mumbai. (Photo:Pradip Das )

UNION minister for defence Rajnath Singh and Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will be chief guests at the 26/11 Stories of Strength event hosted by The Indian Express at the Gateway of India on Tuesday to commemorate the 11th anniversary of the Mumbai terror attacks.

In its fourth edition that coincides with the 150th birth anniversary year of Mahatma Gandhi, the event will showcase inspiring stories of courage, forgiveness and resilience of more than 100 survivors who have been interviewed by The Indian Express over the past decade, personal accounts that resonate uncannily with the message of the Mahatma.

Anant Goenka, executive director, Indian Express Group, said: “The voices of these survivors force us to remind ourselves that even in these polarised times, the majority of India is fiercely moderate.”

Directed by filmmaker Anand Tiwari, the event will feature a performance by actor Amitabh Bachchan, the ambassador for the Stories of Strength initiative since 2016. Actors Vicky Kaushal and Radhika Apte will also be seen interviewing survivors. There will also be performances by Dr L Subramaniam, Kavita Krishnamurthy, Zane Dalal, Rekha Bharadwaj, Mahesh Kale, Harshdeep Kaur, Divya Kumar, Shilpa Rao, Shiamak Davar Dance Company, Symphony Orchestra of India, The Indian Navy Band and the Maharashtra Police Pipe Band.

Presented by the Bajaj Group, the event is powered by Hindustan Unilever, Facebook and Adani Group, with Star as the broadcast partner.

The event will be livestreamed from 5.30 pm on Tuesday across all digital platforms of the Indian Express Group as well as ABP News, Republic TV and Big92.7fm. It will also be broadcast exclusively on Star Plus and Hotstar on Saturday, November 30, at 9.30 pm.