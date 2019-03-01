Rajnath Singh lauds NIA crackdown for decline in terror funding, fake currency notes

The minister also said 100 new posts have been created in the NIA for effective investigation and supervision.

The government has approved a proposal of the National Investigation Agency to open a research cell on terror-group Islamic State (ISIS), Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Friday. The minister also said 100 new posts have been created in the NIA for effective investigation and supervision.

“Terror funding is a big factor in promoting terrorism. The way NIA performed its role, the result is that there has been a decline in terror funding compared to earlier,” Singh said here. The circulation of fake Indian currency notes has also declined due to the efforts of the NIA and other agencies, he said.

“We have also given approval to the NIA to set up a research cell on the ISIS,” Singh said. The home minister was speaking after inaugurating two new office-cum-housing complexes of the NIA here and Guwahati, built by NBCC India at a cost of about Rs 77 crore. The Hyderabad NIA complex is an “all-inclusive” project and spread over 12,572 square metre.

It has been constructed at a cost of about Rs 37 crore and consists of both administrative and residential flats for its staff. The Guwahati project entailed a cost of Rs 40 crore and has a built-up area of 9,830 square metre.