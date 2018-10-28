Rajnath Singh lauds Arya Samaj for promoting girls’ education, clean environment (File photo)

Home Minister Rajnath Singh Sunday praised the contributions of social reformer Swami Dayananda Saraswati to the society, saying his foundation Arya Samaj has been working tirelessly to promote girls’ education and clean environment.

Singh made the remarks at the concluding event of a four-day global convention of the Arya Samaj where he was the chief guest.

“India’s strength is in Indianness, it is in cultural unity. As strong the unity is as powerful India will be,” he said.

The minister praised the organisation for contributing towards finding a solution to various issues facing the country.

“India wanted to be powerful not just for the benefit of the country but for the entire world and humankind,” Singh said.

“India is a country which gave the concept of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam’ — the world is one family — to the world. Sages of India in the ancient spread the message of humanity and culture not only within the country but also around the world,” Singh said.

He praised the level of discipline and peace maintained by the thousands of participants who have been attending the global convention here.

Singh said that he has been feeling different and positive vibes ever since he came to the Arya Samaj convention.

Lauding the contribution of Swami Dayananda Saraswati, the founder of Arya Samaj, Singh said the contribution of the organisation in the Indian society is huge as it has been working tirelessly for the betterment of people.

Arya Samaj is not just an organisation but a thought. It is such a revolutionary thought that awakens and motivates those who are sleeping, he said.

People with open minds can only become spiritual. Those with small mind cannot have this quality, Singh said, adding that the message of ‘Vasudhaiv Kutumbkam’ could not have been given by a small-minded person.

It gives the message that everyone should be happy, everyone should be healthy and without diseases, he said.

Indians have an open mind and always accept knowledge and teachings coming from anywhere in the world, the minister said.

Today, pollution has become global menace and the world is taking steps to combat it. Swami Dayananda Saraswati, who was a reformer, at that time recognised the issue and began the practice of ‘yagya’ for the purification of environment, Singh said.

Arya Samaj has been running more than 6,000 schools, which is an appreciated contribution to the society, he said.

“The world still doesn’t have the knowledge which we have in our Vedas.

Over 800 years before the Pythagoras’ theorem was introduced to the world, an Indian sage, Baudhayana, had given its concept in Sanskrit, Singh said.

“Trees should not be felled, girls should be educated, environment should be clean, these all teachings are already in place in Indian culture. Swami Dayananda Saraswati ji wanted to take this message to the world that’s why he established Arya Samaj,” the minister said, adding that India’s culture is the greatest culture in the world.

India’s culture is itself modern, he said.

“As 200 years will be completed of Swami Dayananda Saraswati’s birth in 2024, I will discuss with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for year-long celebrations of the occasion,” Singh said.

The global convention was inaugurated by President Ram Nath Kovind at the Rohini Jayanti Park here.

The convention was attended by representatives from 32 countries, including Pakistan and Bangladesh, governors and chief ministers of several states and union ministers.