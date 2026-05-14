Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday issued a strong warning to Pakistan over terrorism and said India would respond forcefully to any future provocation.

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Addressing a public gathering in Merta town of Rajasthan after unveiling a statue of Rajput ruler Rao Duda, Singh said Operation Sindoor had sent a clear message across the border.

“Perhaps Pakistan will not dare to look at India with hostility again. But I want to say that if it does, what has not happened till now will happen,” he said.

“From the beginning, our policy was not to provoke anyone. But if anyone provokes us, we do not spare them either,” Singh said.

Rajnath Singh recalls Pahalgam attack, says India no longer stays silent

Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack that took place on April 22 last year, the defence minister said terrorists had targeted people after asking about their religion.

“Indian culture says there should be no division based on caste or religion. We believe in justice and humanity. But terrorists from Pakistan shot at people after asking their religion,” he said.

“The entire country was angry. We gave such a strong reply that the enemy was stunned. We proved that India is no longer a country that silently suffers. If anyone attacks our citizens, we will enter their homes and respond. No border can stop us,” Singh added.

The minister said India now follows a “zero tolerance” approach towards terrorism and referred to the 2016 surgical strikes and the 2019 Balakot airstrikes as examples of the country’s changing security strategy.

Speaking at the event, Singh also said politics should help society move in the right direction. According to him, politics in India had gradually lost its original spirit over the years, but the current government is trying to restore value-based politics focused on development as well as cultural heritage.

Defence minister speaks on women’s reservation and Rajasthan’s role in armed forces

During his speech, Singh also highlighted the government’s focus on women’s empowerment and mentioned initiatives like “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” and stricter laws for women’s safety.

“We brought a Bill to provide 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures. Unfortunately, the opposition did not allow it to pass. But we remain fully committed to this resolve,” he said.

“There may be some delay, but we will fulfil this commitment. This Bill is not merely legislation, but a reflection of our collective willpower,” he added.

Praising Rajasthan’s contribution to the armed forces, Singh said military service remains deeply connected to the culture of the state.

“Soldiers emerge from every household in Rajasthan. Just as our jawans protect the nation’s borders, our government is also walking shoulder to shoulder with them through various welfare initiatives,” he said.

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The defence minister also said the government is working to preserve India’s historical legacy alongside development.

“Remembering our great leaders, taking pride in them, and carrying their teachings to the new generation — our government is working rapidly in this direction,” he said.

Speaking about Rao Duda, Singh said the unveiling of the statue was part of a larger effort to honour forgotten warriors from Indian history.

“This unveiling is also a pledge that countless brave warriors like Rao Duda will be brought out from the pages of history and presented proudly before the people,” he said.

Bhajan Lal Sharma and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also addressed the gathering.