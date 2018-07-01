Rajnath Singh discusses flood situation with Jammu and Kashmir Governor, assures help

The Home Minister had a telephonic conversation with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N. N. Vohra on the flood situation in certain parts of the state. He assured all possible support and cooperation in dealing with the situation. (Reuters)

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday spoke to Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra on the flood situation in certain parts of the state and assured all possible help in dealing with the situation. “The Home Minister had a telephonic conversation with the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir N. N. Vohra on the flood situation in certain parts of the state. He assured all possible support and cooperation in dealing with the situation,” the Home Minister’s office said in a tweet.

Rajnath Singh also spoke to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and took stock of the prevailing flood situation in the state. “All possible support is being provided to Assam and other North Eastern parts of the country for overcoming the flood situation,” his office said in another tweet.