Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah visit AIIMS to enquire about Vajpayee’s health condition

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president Amit Shah visited AIIMS this evening to enquire about the health condition of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who has been undergoing treatment at the premier institute.

Shah visited AIIMS around 6.30 pm and Singh reached there around 8.15 pm to enquire about Vajpayee’s health condition, a source at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) said.

Vajpayee was admitted to the hospital on June 11 with kidney tract infection, chest congestion, urinary tract infection and urine output on the lower side.

The 93-year-old BJP leader, a diabetic, has one functional kidney. He had suffered a stroke in 2009 that weakened his cognitive abilities. Subsequently, he developed dementia.