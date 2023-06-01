Rajiv Singh replaces P Doungel as new DGP of Manipur

Senior IPS officer Rajiv Singh was appointed the new Director General of Police of Manipur, an official order said on Thursday, reported ANI.

Singh replaces P Doungel as the DGP of the ethnic violence-hit state, which has witnessed clashes since May 3.

According to a notification from the Governor’s office, it said that the Manipur Governor has created a post of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) (Home) at the apex scale of IPS, and P Doungel will be the new OSD.

According to the order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singh, who was working as an inspector general with the CRPF, has been sent to Manipur on May 30. A 1993-batch IPS officer of the Tripura cadre, Singh, has been sent to Manipur on inter-cadre deputation for three years.

“The undersigned is directed to refer to the subject cited above and to convey the approval of Appointments Committee of the Cabinet for Inter-cadre deputation of Shri Rajiv Singh, IPS (TR:93), presently working as IG, CRPF, from Tripura cadre to Manipur cadre for a period of three years from the date of joining, in relaxation of the policy as a special case in public interest,” the union home ministry order had said, reported PTI.

After violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, the union government had appointed former chief of the CRPF Kuldiep Singh as a security adviser to the Manipur government.