Rajiv Saxena-Deepak Talwar extradition: BJP has a Batman reference in praise of PM Narendra Modi!

The Bharatiya Janata Party cannot stop patting its back following the big diplomatic win with the extradition of two accused in the AgustaWestland case. Taking to Twitter, the BJP hailed the Prime Minister for “Disruption Of Corruption” and was at its creative best when it referred to a scene from Batman film Dark Knight.

“Last time we saw such swift extradition, it was Batman extraditing Lau from Hong Kong and delivering him to Jim Gordon.

“Everything’s impossible until somebody does it”. This time it’s PM Narendra Modi. ???? #DisruptionOfCorruption”

Deepak Talwar, a corporate lobbyist, was brought to India along with Rajiv Saxena, an accused in the AgustaWestland case, by a plane of the government of India. Enforcement Directorate took custody of the two and presented Rajiv Saxena in court. He has been sent to four-day ED custody. On Wednesday, the Indian government succeeded in securing two extraditions from UAE, bringing two high profile fugitives — Rajeev Saxena who is an accused in AgustaWestland and aviation lobbyist Deepak Talwar.

The extradition is said to be a massive diplomatic coup for the government.

Talwar faces investigation for the alleged misuse of funds worth over Rs 90 crore through his NGO Advantage India which is in violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). In 2018, the ED had booked a case based on an FIR by CBI in the previous year. The CBI had lodged a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Deepak Talwar for alleged diverting of foreign funds received by his NGO for personal use.