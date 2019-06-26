Rajiv Pratap Rudy counters Ravi Shankar Prasad’s remark on free telecom services

Published: June 26, 2019 2:37:01 PM

Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) claimed that other private operators too extend free services. (PTI File photo)Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) claimed that other private operators too extend free services. (PTI File photo)

A ruling BJP member in the Lok Sabha Wednesday countered Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s remarks that during calamities, only state-run telecom operators provide free services to subscribers.

Responding to supplementaries during Question Hour, Prasad said during natural calamities such as floods and cyclones, only state-run telecom companies BSNL and MTNL extend free services to subscribers. Rajiv Pratap Rudy (BJP) claimed that other private operators too extend free services.

At this Prasad asserted that while private companies provide free services only for a couple of days, BSNL and MTNL provide free services till the calamity is over.

Rudy also claimed that often BSNL/MTNL calls drop but they are charged for. He said since the companies are state run, when people do not get network, they end up blaming the government. Some opposition members said Rudy should be made the minister to improve the state of affairs. He was a minister of state in the previous Modi government. Prasad said it is important that state-run companies are in a good fiscal health.

