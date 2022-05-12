Rajiv Kumar appointed new Chief Election Commissioner, to assume charge on May 15

Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar was on Thursday appointed as the next chief election commissioner. He will take charge on May 15 after incumbent Sushil Chandra demits office on May 14, a notification issued by the Law Ministry said.

“In pursuance of clause (2) of Article 324 of the Constitution, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Rajiv Kumar as the Chief Election Commissioner with effect from the 15th May, 2022. My best wishes to Shri Rajiv Kumar,” said Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju.

A 1984 batch IAS officer, Kumar took charge as the Election Commissioner of the Election Commission of India (ECI) on September 1, 2020. Prior to assuming charge in the Election Commission, Kumar had been the chairman of the Public Enterprises Selection Board. He joined as the PESB chairman in April 2020.

He has also served as the Director Central Board of Reserve Bank of India (RBI), SBI, NABARD; Member, Economic Intelligence Council (EIC); Member, Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC); Member, Bank Board Bureau (BBB); Member, Financial Sector Regulatory Appointments Search Committee (FSRASC), Civil services Board among many other such Boards and Committees.

Born on February 19, 1960, Kumar holds several academic degrees including BSc, LLB, PGDM, and a masters’ in Public Policy. He has over 37 years of experience working for the government across ministries at the Centre and state cadre across the social sector, environment and forests, human resources, finance, and the banking sectors.