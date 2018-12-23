Rajiv Gandhi resolution: Ajay Maken talking tough to derail alliance talks with Congress, says AAP leader Ram Niwas Goel

The AAP leader said that senior Congress leader Ajay Maken was taking a tough stand against AAP as he did not want an understanding between the two parties. (PTI)

Delhi Assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Saturday said that the recent controversy over Rajiv Gandhi resolution was an attempt to derail proposed alliance talks between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress. Goel further said that senior Congress leader Ajay Maken was taking a tough stand against AAP as he did not want an understanding between the two parties.

Earlier, it was reported that there was a possibility of an alliance between the two parties at the state level. However, that prospect has taken a hit after the Delhi assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna conferred upon former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. The move triggered a massive controversy with several Congress leaders demanding apology and resignation from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken led a protest march against the chief minister and asked him to apologise for passing such a resolution. He also posted a video on Twitter saying: “Look at the video of the resolution being passed by AAP in Delhi Assembly. Presiding over is the speaker of Delhi Assembly, who was a BJP MLA in the 1st Delhi Assembly in 1993. Will not rest till Kejriwal apologises and withdraws this resolution! Call a special session.”

Reacting to Ajay Maken’s demand, Goel told The Sunday Express: “I want to say one thing clearly — from the very beginning Ajay Makenji has been taking this stand. Shuru se wo chahte hai ki koi samjhauta na ho (He does not want any understanding).” To which Maken responded saying: “He is the Speaker. Is this the job of the Speaker to comment on coalition? I would not like to comment further.”

Another senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi too slammed AAP and said: “Arvind Kejriwal must apologise to the nation for insulting the martyr and one of the finest Prime Minister Shri Rajeev Gandhi. Stooping so low, the Resolution moved by AAP was duly supported by BJP MLAs in the Delhi Assembly.”

Under fire from the Congress, the AAP made a U-turn and said that no such resolution seeking revocation of Bharat Ratna was passed. AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj said: “Lines about Late Rajiv Gandhi were not part of resolution placed before House and distributed to the members. One MLA in his handwriting proposed an addition/amendment about Late Rajiv Gandhi. Amendments cannot be passed in this manner.”