Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award renamed Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award – PM Modi tweets as India rejoices Olympic glory

On the back of the Indian hockey team’s terrific performance in Tokyo Olympics 2020 and a long pending demand to honour ‘Wizard of Hockey’ Major Dhyanchand, the NDA government today announced to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna award in the name of three-time Olympic gold medal winner. The move was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter today.

“I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind!” said PM Modi, apparently referring to Team India’s splendid performance in the ongoing Olympics.

I have been getting many requests from citizens across India to name the Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand. I thank them for their views. Respecting their sentiment, the Khel Ratna Award will hereby be called the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/zbStlMNHdq — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2021

PM Modi said that Major Dhyan Chand was among India’s foremost sportspersons who brought honour and pride for India. “It is fitting that our nation’s highest sporting honour will be named after him,” he said.

PM Modi also praised the women’s hockey team who missed the bronze medal by a whisker as they bowed out of the tournament fighting hard. “We are all overwhelmed by the stupendous efforts of Indian players in the Olympic Games. The willpower shown by our sons and daughters especially in hockey, the grit shown for victory, is a great inspiration for the present and future generations,” said the PM.

The Khel Ratna award was instituted in 1991–1992. The Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award comes with a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh and a certificate.

With the government’s decision, the Khel Ratna award has become the second such award in the country to be named after the Wizard of hockey. The country’s highest award for lifetime achievement in sports, which was started in 2002, is known as the Dhyan Chand Award.