Rajiv Gandhi episode hurt us: Sheila Dikshit rules out talks with AAP on Day 1 as Delhi Congress chief

Senior Congress leader and former Delhi Chief Minister and Sheila Dikshit on Wednesday dismissed talks of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party in the national capital. The clarification came on a day she took over as Delhi Congress chief from Ajay Maken. Responding to a question, the former CM said: “AAP and BJP both are an equal challenge to us, we will meet the challenges together.”

Dikshit also expressed displeasure over AAP’s attack on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi during a discussion in the Delhi assembly last month. Referring to the incident, she said that the way AAP talked about Rajiv Gandhi in the assembly “was not right and we were hurt by it”.

Last month, a controversy broke out over a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna conferred upon the former PM. Later, the AAP made a U-turn saying that no such resolution was passed in the House.

Following the incident, then Delhi Congress chief from Ajay Maken launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and demanded an apology from him. However, Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel later said that Maken was talking tough because he did not want an understanding between AAP and Congress.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Goel said: “I want to say one thing clearly — from the very beginning Ajay Makenji has been taking this stand. Shuru se wo chahte hai ki koi samjhauta na ho (He does not want any understanding).”

Earlier, it was reported that there was a possibility of an alliance between the two parties at the state level. However, that prospect took a hit after the Delhi assembly passed a resolution demanding the withdrawal of Bharat Ratna to Rajiv Gandhi.