Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, others pay tributes to former PM

Rahul took to Twitter thanking his father (Rajiv Gandhi) for teaching him how to love and respect every one. (ANI)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and others today paid homage to former prime minster Rajiv Gandhi on his 27th death anniversary. Priyanka Gandhi along with her husband Robert Vadra also paid tributes to the former PM at his memorial-Veer Bhumi here. They were joined by Congress leaders Sheila Dixit, Ashok Gehlot, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Mallikarjun Kharge, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee.

Rahul took to Twitter thanking his father (Rajiv Gandhi) for teaching him how to love and respect every one. “My father taught me that hate is a prison for those who carry it. Today, on his death anniversary, I thank him for teaching me to love and respect all beings, the most valuable gifts a father can give a son,” he tweeted. “Rajiv Gandhi, those of us that love you hold you forever in our hearts,” he added.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee also remembered Rajiv Gandhi and conveyed a message through Twitter. “Solemnly and very fondly remembering former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary,” she said.

Congress leaders Digvijay Singh, PL Punia, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Sanjay Nirupam and Bhupinder Singh Hooda were among those who paid tributes to Rajiv gandhi through social media. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in Chennai’s Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991.