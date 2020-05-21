Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to former Prime Minister

PM Modi pays tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary. (File pic)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.

Former prime minister Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in Tamil Nadu’s Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber during an election campaign.

“On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” Modi tweeted.