Rajiv Gandhi death anniversary: PM Modi pays tributes to former Prime Minister

Former PM Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1991 in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur by a suicide bomber during an election campaign.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary.
“On his death anniversary, tributes to former PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi,” Modi tweeted.
