Rajiv Gandhi Bharat Ratna row: Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken says Arvind Kejriwal should apologise

The Congress on Saturday slammed the Aam Aamdi Party (AAP) government and its chief Arvind Kejriwal for passing a resolution in the Delhi Assembly demanding former PM Rajiv Gandhi be stripped of the Bharat Ratna over his failure to curb the 1984-anti-Sikh riots. According to news agency ANI, Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken asked Kejriwal to tender an apology for passing such a resolution that is not in the interest of the nation.

“Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country, not even BJP has ever demanded to take back Bharat Ratna from him. Kejriwal should apologise and this portion of the resolution should be expunged from the assembly’s proceedings,” Maken was quoted as saying by ANI.

The resolution in the Delhi Assembly has sparked a massive political controversy with AAP MLA from Chandni Chowk Alka Lamba walking out of the House when the resolution was tabled. There were reports that when Lamba refused to support the resolution, she was asked by the Chief Minister to resign.

However, a report in PTI quoted Deputy CM Manish Sisodia as saying that all such news about Lamba’s resignation are just rumours and the party never asked her to quit.

“No resignation has been sought and from no one, all these are rumours,” he said.

Separately, Lamba also said that she was not stepping down. “I am not resigning,” she said.

Earlier on Friday, AAP had reportedly passed a resolution in Delhi Assembly demanding that the Bharat Ratna awarded to the Rajiv Gandhi be withdrawn over the 1984 riots. Party MLA Jarnail Singh had moved the resolution that was passed by a voice vote in the House.

In the resolution, the ruling party in Delhi had said that the Union Home Ministry must be informed in writing that justice still continues to elude families of those who lost their lives in the riots