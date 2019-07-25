Rajiv Gandhi assassination convict Nalini Sriharan released on month-long parole to attend daughter’s wedding

Nalini Sriharan, one of the seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, released on a month-long ordinary parole from Vellore central prison to attend her daughter’s wedding.

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan was released on month-long ordinary parole from Vellore central prison on Thursday, news agency ANI reported. It said that Nalini was granted parole by the Madras High Court to make arrangements for her daughter’s wedding. The High Court had granted her parole on July 5.

Nalini is one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. She is the country’s longest-serving woman prisoner. This is the first time Nalini has been granted ordinary parole of 30 days in her 28-year-long incarceration.

Nalini will not return to her house in Royapettah in Chennai. She will remain in Vellore town for a month where her family has hired a house for the wedding.

Earlier in 2016, she was granted emergency parole for 12 hours following the death of her father. However, this is the first time she is being given ordinary parole.

Nalini was arrested in 1991 in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. She was awarded capital punishment by a TADA court and the Supreme Court. However, her death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.