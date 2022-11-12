Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan, likely to be released today

Six convicts in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including Nalini Sriharan, are likely to be released on Saturday evening, news agency PTI reported, citing senior officials.

The prison officials set into motion the process of releasing all six of them including four Sri Lankan nationals, following the receipt of the Supreme Court’s Friday order, setting them at liberty. Nalini’s husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, Santhan, Robert Payas and Jayakumar are Sri Lankans while Nalini and R P Ravichandran, belong to Tamil Nadu.

On Friday, the top court had set free the six, who were serving life imprisonment for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, saying that the convicts showed “satisfactory behaviour”. The apex court noted that its earlier order which had set another convict A G Perarivalan free also applied to the other convicts. In May, the Supreme Court used its extraordinary powers to free Perarivalan.

“Nalini Sriharan is all set to walk out of the prison this evening. She will be a free woman and would decide on her future,” her advocate P Pugazhendi, was quoted as saying to PTI.

When asked to her lawyer if Nalini, the longest serving woman prisoner in India, would be staying in India or joining her daughter in London, he said that Nalini would take a call on this.

Asked about the fate of her husband, a Sri Lankan national, the senior counsel said the state government would decide. “Santhan had already expressed his intent to return to Sri Lanka. Initially, they may be lodged at the Sri Lankan refugee camp,” he said.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991 at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) group from neighbouring Sri Lanka, during an election rally.

The seven convicts were earlier sentenced to death for their role in the assassination. In 2000, Nalini’s sentence was reduced to a life term on the intervention of Sonia Gandhi. In 2008, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had met her in the Vellore jail.