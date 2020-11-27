Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC extends by a week parole of Perarivalan serving life

It said that an interlocutory application has been filed by the petitioner seeking extension of parole by 90 days on ground of ailment and need for surgical intervention.
The top court said that in view of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for the petitioner and advocate Balaji Srinivasan, representing Tamil Nadu, Perarivalan’s parole is extended by one week from Friday.
Perarivalan was first granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on medical grounds, which was extended by the top court.