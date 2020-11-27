  • MORE MARKET STATS

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC extends by a week parole of Perarivalan serving life

November 27, 2020 1:06 PM

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat said the court had extended the parole by a week on November 23 and directed the state to provide escort to Perarivalan.

It said that an interlocutory application has been filed by the petitioner seeking extension of parole by 90 days on ground of ailment and need for surgical intervention.

The Supreme Court Friday extended by one week the parole of AG Perarivalan, serving life term in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for medical treatment.

The top court said that in view of the submissions of senior advocate Gopal Shankarnarayanan, appearing for the petitioner and advocate Balaji Srinivasan, representing Tamil Nadu, Perarivalan’s parole is extended by one week from Friday.

Perarivalan was first granted parole from November 9 to November 23 by the Madras High Court on medical grounds, which was extended by the top court.

