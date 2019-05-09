Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC dismisses pleas opposing Tamil Nadu’s move to release convicts

Updated: May 9, 2019 12:58:25 PM

"All aspects were covered in the earlier constitution bench verdict in the case and therefore nothing survives in the case".

Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, Supreme Court, J Jayalalithaa, Rajiv Gandhi, Tamil Nadu, supreme court, Chief Justice Ranjan GogoiFormer Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed pleas of families of those killed along with former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, objecting to the Tamil Nadu government’s 2014 decision to release seven convicts in the case. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, “All aspects were covered in the earlier constitution bench verdict in the case and therefore nothing survives in the case”.

In 2014, the then J Jayalalithaa-led government had decided to release seven convicts in the case. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a suicide bomber in Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991.

