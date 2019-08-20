Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan moves Madras High Court for parole extension

Last month, the court had granted her 30 days ordinary leave for making arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its reply to a plea by Nalini Sriharan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, seeking extension of her ongoing parole by 30 days.

Seeking the government’s response, a bench comprising Justices M M Sundresh and M Nirmal Kumar posted a petition by Nalini to Thursday for further hearing.

The petitioner submitted that she had moved the court as the deputy inspector general of prisons, in a letter last Tuesday, had rejected her representation for extension of the leave for another 30 days, starting from Sunday.

Last month, the court had granted her 30 days ordinary leave for making arrangements for her daughter’s marriage. After being released from the Vellore Central Prison on July 25, Nalini has been residing at Sathuvachari there.

In her current petition, the convict said despite her “sincere efforts”, she was not able to complete the arrangements for the marriage of her daughter within the leave period.

Lodged in prison for over 27 years, Nalini had originally sought a six-month leave to make arrangements for her daughter’s marriage.

During the hearing of Nalini’s leave plea, the public prosecutor had submitted in the court that the Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules provides for a maximum period of 30 days as ordinary leave (parole) for a convict at a point of time and hence, the court can consider granting leave within the maximum limit.

In its order, the court had noted that Rule 22 speaks about extension of 30 days’ leave, but it can be exercised only after the initial grant.

Nalini and six other people are serving life imprisonment in the case related to the assassination of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi by a suicide bomber at an election rally in Sriperumbudur area of Kanchipuram district in the state on May 21, 1991.