Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Nalini Sriharan attempts suicide inside Vellore jail

Nalini Sriharan attempts suicide inside Vellore jail. (File pic)

Nalini Sriharan, convict in the assassination case of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, attempted suicide on Monday night. Nalini has been lodged at Vellore women’s prison for the past 29 years for her role in the killing of Rajiv Gandhi.

Her lawyer Pugalenthi said she allegedly attempted suicide in jail. This was the first time in the last 29 years that Nalini tried to take her life.

According to Pugalenthi, there was allegedly a quarrel between Nalini and another life convict. The other inmate escalated the issue to the jailer and following that Nalini attempted suicide.

Nalini is one of the seven convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. She is the country’s longest-serving woman prisoner.

Nalini was arrested in 1991 in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. She was awarded capital punishment by a TADA court and the Supreme Court. However, the death penalty was commuted to life imprisonment by the Tamil Nadu government in 2000.