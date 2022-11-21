Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Congress set to challenge Supreme Court order allowing convicts’ release

The Congress is likely to file a review petition this week in the Supreme Court challenging the top court’s decision to release the six convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, news agency PTI reported, citing party sources.

“A fresh review application challenging the Supreme Court decision to release the convicts on the grounds set out in the order will be filed on behalf of the party in the next few days,” a party insider said, according to PTI.

On November 11, the Supreme Court had directed the premature release of the six convicts, including Nalini Sriharan and her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, who were serving life imprisonment in connection with the case. Other convicts who were released were R P Ravichandran, Santhan, Robert Pyas and Jayakumar. The apex court took into account their “satisfactory conduct” as the basis for their release.

An apex court bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna passed the order following the direction that was passed on May 17, which had granted relief to another convict in the case, Perarivalan, noting that the earlier order applied to present applicants as well.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Supreme Court orders release of all convicts serving life sentence

A day after the top court’s order, the convicts were set free from the Tamil Nadu prisons after about three decades of incarceration.

Meanwhile, facing criticism from the Opposition Congress, the Centre moved the top court on Thursday seeking a review of its order of premature release of the convicts. The union government contended that the order granting remission to the convicts was passed without giving it enough opportunity for hearing, despite it being a necessary party to the case, reported PTI.

The Centre highlighted the alleged procedural lapse, saying the convicts seeking remission did not formally implead the Centre as a party which resulted in the government not being a participant in the case.

Also Read: Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: Centre moves SC seeking review of order for premature release of 6 convicts

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated on the night of May 21, 1991, at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu by a woman suicide bomber, identified as Dhanu, during an election rally.