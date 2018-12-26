Rajiv Chowk signage defaced by protesters in Delhi’s Connaught Place

By: | Published: December 26, 2018 4:03 PM

This comes a day after a statue of Rajiv Gandhi was vandalised in Ludhiana on Tuesday by some unidentified people. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh claimed that the culprits belong to the Shiromani Akali Dal in the state.

RAJIV CHOWKThe act was carried out in full public view (TV screen gab)

An MCD signboard bearing the name of Rajiv Chowk in New Delhi’s Connaught Place was defaced by a group of people who sprayed black paint on it today. Protesters, including women, were heard blaming former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The act was carried out in full public view, videos of the incident showed.

In Punjab, while Congress’s Ludhiana president Gurpreet Singh said they have lodged a police complaint, the chief minister has asked the police to take action in the matter and identify the perpetrators. Paint was sprayed by the miscreants on the statue at the Salem Tabri area in Ludhiana, police said. They carried out the act in full public glare and blamed Rajiv Gandhi for the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, they said.

