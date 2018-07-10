Rajinikanth’s wife in trouble! Supreme Court orders trial against superstar’s wife in cheating case

The Supreme court on Tuesday ordered that superstar Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, will have to face trial in a cheating case. (PTI)

The Supreme court on Tuesday ordered that superstar Rajinikanth’s wife, Latha Rajinikanth, will have to face trial in a cheating case. The apex court had on July 4 pulled up Latha for not complying with its order and dishonouring her undertaking to repay the outstanding amount of Rs 6.2 crore to an advertising agency. Rajinikanth’s wife is one of the directors of Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd. which took a loan of Rs 14.90 crore from Bengaluru-based Ad-Bureau Advertising, according to a report by IANS.

The loan was taken to finish the post-production work of ‘Kochadaiiyaan’ starring Rajinikanth and Deepika Padukone. The movie was directed by the Tamil superstar’s younger daughter Soundarya. The court had decided to postpone the decision until July 10 and had stated: “We had kept the matter pending (on February 20) because you had said that you will pay the amount.”

Counsel for Latha told the court that she had not authorised the lawyer to give such an undertaking before the court earlier. At this, the bench of Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice R. Banumathi said: “We do not like people playing around with court’s order. The long and short of it is that you (Latha) have not paid and the law will take its own course. We will pass order,” the IANS report added. the court also observed that it did not “think that this is a case for quashing”.

On February 20, the bench while keeping the petition by the advertising agency pending for three months, had said that Mediaone would have to pay the amount in three months failing which Latha Rajinikanth would bear the burden of payment.

The bench in its February order quoted: “Special leave petition is kept pending for three months. Within the aforesaid period of three months if the company – Mediaone Global Entertainment Ltd – does not pay the balance dues, the respondent-accused (Latha Rajanikanth) has undertaken before the court to pay the amount due.”

The bench was hearing a plea filed by the Ad-Bureau Advertising against the March 10, 2016 order of the Karnataka High Court quashing the proceedings against Latha initiated after a trial court order.