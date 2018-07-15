Rajinikanth with Modi! Now, Thalaiva backs PM’s Simultaneous Elections push

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth said ‘One India, One Election’ is a good idea as it would save time and money of political parties.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth has lent his support to PM Narendra Modi’s push for holding simultaneous elections in the entire country. Rajinikanth’s support to the “One nation, One poll” comes even as major political parties of Tamil Nadu – DMK and AIADMK – are opposed to Centre’s potential move. Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Rajinikanth said ‘One India, One Election’ is a good idea as it would save time and money of political parties. The superstar further he would take the decision on contesting 2019 General Elections later. Rajinikanth had earlier said his party would contest in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking on the proposed Chennai-Salem eight-lane expressway, Rajinikanth said such projects would bring in industrial investments. However, Thalaiva said the state government should ensure that only minimum farmland is acquired for the project and the landowners are compensated to the extent that they feel happy. Asked by a reporter to respond on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah’s statement that there is a lot of corruption in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth ducked the question and said, “It is Shah’s views and the media should ask him.”

The actor-turned-politician further said the state government could bring in bigger projects. Speaking on state’s education, he also said the education system in Tamil Nadu is far better.

Earlier, a number of opposition leaders had expressed their views in favour of PM Narendra Modi’s push for holding simultaneous elections for Assembly and Lok Sabha. So far, at least four large Opposition parties – Samajwadi Party, Telangana Rashtra Samiti, Biju Janata Dal (BJD), All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Khajgam (AIADMK) and Samajwadi Party have openly supported the idea of holding elections together.