Rajinikanth issues video message on Tuticorin protests, terms violence against agitators ‘failure of state, police brutality’

Actor turned politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday issued a video message on anti-Sterlite protests. Rajinikanth took to Twitter and posted a 20-second video. In the video, Rajinikanth said, “I condemn the carelessness of the government, failure of the state machinery and the police brutality in the Sterlite protests. My sincere condolences to the families of the deceased.”

On Tuesday, Rajinikanth held the ruling AIADMK government in the state as responsible for the violence. The Tamil cinema star had said that the government doesn’t respect the sentiments of the people.

