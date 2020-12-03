Rajinikanth to launch political party in January 2021

Rajinikanth

Actor-turned politician Rajinikanth on Thursday announced that he will launch a political party in January 2021. The announcement of it will be made on December 31. The announcement comes two years after he announced his entry into politics on December 31, 2017. He had confirmed his intention that he would contest the state assembly election due in 2021.

The South superstar had also said that his party would quit if its promises were not fulfilled within three years of coming into power.

(To be updated)