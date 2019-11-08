Rajinikanth slams BJP, says party trying to ‘paint me saffron but won’t fall in trap’

Rajinikanth said he has not received any invitation to join the BJP. (File Photo/ANI)

Rajinikanth on BJP: Superstar Rajinikanth has accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of trying to ‘paint him saffron’. However, the veteran actor said he won’t fall in the ‘trap’.

“Attempts are being made to paint me with BJP colour… trying to paint me with saffron like Thiruvalluvar was done with… Neither Thiruvalluvar nor me will get trapped,” Rajinikanth told reporters in Chennai.

The 68-year-old actor’s remark came amid a row over the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit tweeting a photo of Tamil saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, in saffron robes, along with a couplet from his classic ‘Thirukkural’. The quote in Tamil questioned the use of education if the almighty was not worshipped. It was seen as an attack on DMK and the Left parties.

Rajinikanth also denied there being any invitation from the BJP to join the party. His recent meeting with senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan had triggered talks of the actor taking the political plunge soon.

Rajinikanth had described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘charismatic leader’ after the BJP’s overwhelming victory in the Lok Sabha election 2019.

“This victory is a win for the person Modi is. He is a charismatic leader. In India after Nehru, Rajiv Gandhi and now Modi is a charismatic leader,” the actor had said in his congratulatory message to PM Modi.