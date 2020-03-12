Rajinikanth says won’t become Tamil Nadu CM even as suspense prevails over party launch

The two-leader system of the government and the party, Rajinikanth said, would ensure the efficient performance of the government. (ANI Image)

Rajinikanth press meet: South superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday categorically denied being the chief ministerial face of his yet-to-be-launched political party and said he would prefer being the party head. AMid tension and speculation in Chennai ahead of the press meet over the much-anticipated launch of Rajinikanth’s party, the actor-turned-politician said he will not formally launch his political party unless his fans and the Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) are convinced that he shall not be the CM face.

Addressing the media after meeting the district secretaries for the second time in a week, Rajinikanth said there will be different heads for the party and the possible government headed by it. Announcing his political plan ahead of 2021 assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said that the time was right for an alternative in Tamil Nadu politics following the demise of Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa, the two mammoths of Tamil Nadu politics.

Addressing his first official press conference since December 31, 2017, when he announced to take the political plunge, the star said he plans to appoint an educated youth who was compassionate and had self-respect as the CM if his future party wins the elections.

The two-leader system of the government and the party, Rajinikanth said, would ensure the efficient performance of the government. The party chief, he said, would act as the ‘Opposition’ to take a critical look at the government’s performance and will even go as far as removing the head of the government, if it fails to perform.

Laying down further details of his prospective party, Rajinikanth said the party would focus on inducting youngsters in the age group of below 45 years, while the retired judges and IAS and IPS officials among others would constitute the rest. “I myself would reach out to them and invite them,” the 69-year-old actor said.

Betraying expectations, Rajinikanth stopped short of giving out any concrete statement on the launch of his party. He did, however, call for an uprising by the youth, following which he would make his political entry.