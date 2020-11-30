Rajinikanth says will declare decision on entering politics as soon as possible

The top star said he met the district secretaries of his 'Rajini Makkal Mandram' and deliberated the possibility of his political foray today. (Photo source: ANI)

After brainstorming with his followers here, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday said he would make known his decision on entering politics as soon as possible.

The top star said he met the district secretaries of his ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’ and deliberated the possibility of his political foray today.

While the office-bearers expressed their opinions, he conveyed his views on the matter to them, he told reporters outside his Poes Garden residence after winding up consultations with RMM secretaries at Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam.

“They (functionaries) told me that they are with me whatever my decision may be. I will make known by decision (on political foray) as soon as possible,” he said and raised both his hands to gesture ‘Vanakkam’ in his inimitable style.

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021.

Last month, Rajinikanth had for the first time disclosed that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 in the United States and that the doctors were against him venturing into politics in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also, he had said that he would announce his decision on entering politics after consultations with office-bearers of his Mandram.