Rajinikanth rules out political entry, disbands outfit ‘Rajini Makkal Mandram’

"I have no intention of involving myself in politics in future," he asserted in a statement. (Photo source: IE)

Top star Rajinikanth on Monday announced disbanding the Rajini Makkal Mandram, launched for his political entry and reiterated that he has no intention of involving himself in politics in future.

Hours after he flagged questions among fans and Mandram functionaries as to “whether or not I am going to come to politics in future,” the actor, following discussions with office-bearers said he would not join politics.

Due to circumstances, “what we thought did not materialise,” he said apparently referring to his previoulsy proposed political entry which he subsequently dropped.

“I have no intention of involving myself in politics in future,” he asserted in a statement. Hence the RMM is disbanded and the functionaries would as before work under the Rajinikanth Fans Forum (Rajinikanth Rasigar Narpani Mandram) which is aimed at carrying out activities for people’s welfare, he said. After he announced last year that he would not take the political plunge, it was his duty to clarify on the status of the Mandram which was created as a precursor body to facilitate the launch of a political party, he added.

The fans forum, an apolitical welfare body, was converted into RMM and this new outift was launched in 2018. Office-bearers were appointed in both districts and at the state-level while separate wings were also formed to support the launch of political party.

Before meeting the functionaries at a marriage hall owned by him here, the actor, speaking to reporters referred to questions being raised on Mandram and ‘whether or not’ he would be in politics, which led to a flutter of excitement among his fans till he came out with a statement reiterating his ‘no to politics’ stand.

While fans were briefly excited, others on social media wondered why the actor was revisiting this matter as he had himself, last year, given a quietus to the over two-decade old political entry debate.

The actor, who returned from USA days ago after a health check-up told reporters: “Should the Makkal Mandram be continued and if so, what will be its functions and these are questions among the functionaries and fans. “There are also questions as to whether or not I am going to come to politics in future,” he said, adding he would consult Mandram functionaries and then spell out the outcome of the deliberations.

On 3 December, 2020, the actor had said that he would launch his party in January 2021 ahead of the Assembly elections. However, during the last week of December last year, he did a u-turn and announced that he would not join politics. Since then, several functionaries had joined political parties including the DMK.