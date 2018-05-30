Rajinikanth on Tuticorin deaths: Thalaiva says anti-social elements responsible for violence

Rajinikanth said that Palaniswamy-led state government failed to clamp down the anti-social elements active at the time of the protest.

Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth on Wednesday visited violence-hit Tuticorin region where 13 people have lost their lives in anti-Sterlite protests. Rajinikanth said that Palaniswamy-led state government failed to clamp down the anti-social elements active at the time of the protest.

Asked if he also demands CM Palaniswamy resignation, Rajinikanth said, “We can’t ask resignation on every single issue.”

“Government needs to be careful as the people are watching, it was a huge mistake and a big lesson,” Rajini added. He further announced Rs 2 lakhs each for the kin of victims who died in the protest.

On Wednesday, Rajinikanth had issued a video message on anti-Sterlite protests. In a 20-second video, Rajinikanth said, “I condemn the carelessness of the government, failure of the state machinery and the police brutality in the Sterlite protests.”

