Rajinikanth makes this big announcement ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2019! read Thalaiva’s message

Superstar Rajinikanth on Sunday announced that neither he nor members of his political outfit Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM) would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. In a statement, the southern stalwart mentioned that he won’t be supporting any party or alliance in the elections. The 68-year old star also said that his photo or party symbol should strictly not be used for any propaganda. The actor also requested RMM office bearers and fans to cast their votes to the person who would provide a permanent solution to the water issues plaguing Tamil Nadu.

“Tamil Nadu’s main problem has been water scarcity. Think wisely and vote for the people who will provide a stable government in the Centre and provide a permanent solution to the state’s water crisis,” The Indian Express quoted statement saying. Rajinikanth is perceived to be close to the BJP, added that he won’t be supporting any party or alliance in the elections. The saffron party, whose vote share has never touched 5 per cent in the state and which last won here in 2001 (4 seats, in alliance with the DMK), has been seen as trying to ride piggyback on the actor.

Recently, Rajinikanth hinted that Modi is more powerful than the opposition. “If 10 people (the union of opposition parties formed ahead of Lok Sabha elections) gang up against a single person, (Modi) who is stronger?” Rajinikanth had said last year. Moreover, commenting on BJP’s defeat in the five-state elections last year, the actor had said the defeat shows the ruling party is losing its influence.

Earlier, speaking on the second anniversary of demonitisation, Rajinikanth had said, “The implementation went wrong, it should have been carried out after a detailed research.” The statement was a buzz as Rajinikanth had minutes after the policy was announced on November 8, 2016, tweeted, “Hats off @narendramodi ji. New india is born #JaiHind.”

Meanwhile, another Tamil film Industry stalwart, Kamal Haasan, who had also floated his party ‘Makkal Needhi Maiyyam’, has been a stern adversary of both the state and the Modi-led NDA government. On BJP’s defeat in the state assembly election, Haasan in a tweet said, “First sign of a new start, this is people’s verdict.”