Please read Mahabharat again: Congress slams Rajinikanth for likening PM Modi, Amit Shah to Krishna, Arjun

Rajinikanth hailed PM Modi, Amit Shah for Kashmir move. (File Photo/PTI)

Congress slams Rajinikanth: The Congress has advised superstar Rajinikanth to read Mahabharat again after he equated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah with Krishna, Arjuna while hailing the decision of scrapping Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir.

Tamil Nadu Congress president KS Alagiri took a dig at Rajinikanth and said he was surprised by what the veteran actor said.

“How can those who snatched away the rights of crores of people could be Krishna and Arjuna ? dear Mr Rajinikanth, please read Mahabharat again, please go through it again properly,” Alagiri said.

Reiterating former Union finance minister P Chidambaram’s views, Alagiri said that the prime reason behind the Modi government’s decision to remove Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was that it is a Muslim majority state. The Congress leader said many states in the North East have special status much like Jammu and Kashmir.

Hailing the big decision concerning Jammu and Kashmir, Rajinikanth on Sunday had likened PM Modi and Amit Shah to Lord Krishna and Arjuna.

“My heartfelt congratulations to Amit Shah for Mission Kashmir. Hats off. However, we don’t know who is Krishna and who is Arjuna,” Rajinikanth had said during an event in Chennai.

The Centre had last week revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and announced that the state will be split into two union territories – Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move has been criticised by the Congress and a few Opposition parties, but the government received support of a few others like Mayawati’s BSP and Naveen Patnaik’s BJD in Parliament over it.