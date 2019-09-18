Rajinikanth jumps into Hindi debate, says language imposition ‘not possible in India’

Rajinikanth said the concept of a common language won’t succeed in India. (File Photo)

Rajinikanth joins Hindi language debate: Days after Kamal Haasan slammed Union Home minister Amit Shah’s idea of pitching Hindi as a common language, superstar Rajinikanth too jumped into the raging debate on Wednesday and said the concept won’t succeed in India. The 68-year-old actor said imposition of Hindi will not only be opposed by south Indian states but also by people in the north.

"A common language not just for India but any country is good for its unity and progress. Unfortunately, (one cannot) bring a common language in our country. So you cannot impose any language," news agency PTI quoted Rajinikanth, as telling reporters at Chennai airport.



“Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that,” he added.

Earlier, actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan had said that any attempt to tinker with the status of Tamil language will result in massive protests. In a video that he shared on Twitter, Kamal Haasan said attempts should not be made to turn an ‘inclusive’ India into an ‘exclusive’ nation. “The unity in diversity is a promise that we made when we made India into a Republic. Now, no Shah, Sultan or Samrat must renege on that promise. We respect all languages, but our mother language will always be Tamil,” Haasan said in the video in an apparent reference to Amit Shah.