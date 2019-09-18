Rajinikanth jumps into Hindi debate, says language imposition ‘not possible in India’

Speaking at an event on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14, Home Minister Amit Shah had asserted that since Hindi is spoken the most in the country, it has the ability to unite the whole country.
Rajinikanth joins Hindi language debate: Days after Kamal Haasan slammed Union Home minister Amit Shah’s idea of pitching Hindi as a common language, superstar Rajinikanth too jumped into the raging debate on Wednesday and said the concept won’t succeed in India. The 68-year-old actor said imposition of Hindi will not only be opposed by south Indian states but also by people in the north.
“Especially, if you impose Hindi, not just Tamil Nadu, no southern state will accept that. Many states in northern parts will also not accept that,” he added.
“The unity in diversity is a promise that we made when we made India into a Republic. Now, no Shah, Sultan or Samrat must renege on that promise. We respect all languages, but our mother language will always be Tamil,” Haasan said in the video in an apparent reference to Amit Shah.
Speaking at an event on the occasion of Hindi Diwas on September 14, the Home Minister had asserted that since Hindi is spoken the most in the country, it has the ability to unite the whole country.
“India has many languages and every language has its importance. But it is absolutely necessary that the entire country should have one language that becomes India’s identity globally,” Amit Shah had said triggering a huge debate over the issue.
