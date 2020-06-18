Bomb hoax at Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s Chennai residence, caller yet to be traced

Bomb threat at Rajinikanth house in Chennai.

Rajinikanth house: The Chennai police on Wednesday received an anonymous phone call stating that a bomb has been planted at Tamil superstar Rajinikanth’s house. Rajinikanth lives in Chennai’s Poes Garden area.

The police swung into action soon after the call was received at the police control room in Chennai. A bomb squad was also rushed to Rajinikanth’s residence in the posh locality of the city and a subsequent police enquiry was underway.

Searches were done at his residence and in the nearby vicinity. However, nothing suspicious was found and it was revealed that it was a hoax call.

The incident took place in the afternoon. Police said efforts are underway to identify the caller.