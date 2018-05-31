Rajinikanth expresses regret for losing cool at media interaction

Superstar Rajinikanth, who lost his cool during a media interaction here after a visit to Tuticorin, expressed regret today, saying he did not have any intention to wound anyone. (PTI)

Superstar Rajinikanth, who lost his cool during a media interaction here after a visit to Tuticorin, expressed regret today, saying he did not have any intention to wound anyone. In a tweet, he said a journalist body has stated that he spoke in an intimidating manner while addressing a reporter. “I did not have any intention to wound anybody. If any journalist was hurt, I express my regret for it,” he said in the tweet, referring to the yesterday’s brief interaction with reporters at the airport here.

Rajinikanth yesterday visited Tuticorin and met some of the persons injured in the violence on May 22 during the protest demanding closure of Sterlite factory there. He lost his cool while replying to persistent questions on the police firing that led to loss of 13 lives. The actor had said “the problem started there only after anti-socials beat up the police personnel.”

He had also said that too many protests would turn the state into a ‘graveyard’, remarks which evoked mixed reaction from political parties in the state. While ruling AIADMK welcomed it, opposition parties slammed him for the remarks.