Rajinder Nagar Election Result 2020: AAP’s Raghav Chadha to take on BJP, Congress on home turf

Rajinder Nagar (Delhi) Election Result 2020: Young Turks Raghav Chadha of the Aam Aadmi Party and Rockey Tuseed of the Congress are up against former legislator RP Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party from Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency of West Delhi. Currently, this constituency is with Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP which wrested the seat from the BJP in the last assembly polls held in 2015.

However, the AAP has dropped its sitting MLA Vijender Garg Vijay who had won this seat by over 20000 seats securing 53.39 per cent vote share. Vijay had defeated BJP’s RP Singh who had got 41,303 votes with close to 36 per cent vote share. Singh had, however, won this seat just two years before losing it in a close contest with Vijay. In the 2013 assembly election, the saffron party leader had got 35,713 votes while the AAP leader had to settle with 33,917 votes.

This time, Vijender Garg Vijay has been replaced by Raghav Chadha who is for the first time contesting assembly polls. Chadha, a resident of the New Rajinder Nagar locality, tried his luck in the Lok Sabha polls held last year but lost to BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi parliamentary constituency. In the Lok Sabha polls, Raghav Chadha could manage to garner just 3,19,971 votes whereas his rival Ramesh Bidhuri secured 6,87,014 votes with 56.58 per cent vote share.

In the last three assembly election, Rajinder Nagar has voted for three different parties — Congress in 2008, BJP in 2013 and AAP in 2015. But if you go further back then you will find that the BJP has been voted four times since 1993. The Congress and AAP have won this seat one time each. This time, Congress is relying on former DUSU president and NUSI leader Rocky Tuseed for making a come back. The Congress had won this seat in 2008 when its leader Rama Kant Goswami had defeated BJP’s Asha Yogi by over 5000 votes.

Considering the reports and opinion poll numbers, Rajender Nagar may witness a close fight between AAP and the BJP.