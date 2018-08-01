Rajesh Ranjan, Kirron Kher spar in Lok Sabha

Kher’s comments, which provoked Ranjan to make strong comments, could not be heard in the din prevailing in the House at that time.

Expelled RJD MP Rajesh Ranjan and BJP’s Kirron Kher sparred in the Lok Sabha today, with the former saying that the latter won’t win a village election without the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Yadav, who was participating in a debate on the Commercial Courts, Commercial Division and Commercial Appellate Division of High Courts (Amendment) Bill, got angry when he was interrupted by Kher.

Kher’s comments, which provoked Ranjan to make strong comments, could not be heard in the din prevailing in the House at that time.

“I am raising issues of the people of India and you are disturbing me. You are a first time MP, I am a six-time MP. You have been elected first time and you are doing drama.

“You won’t even win village elections and become village head without the support of Modiji,” Yadav said.