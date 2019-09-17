Rajeev Kumar ‘untraceable’, CBI moves court for non-bailable warrant against former Kolkata top cop

The CBI’s latest move comes after Rajeev Kumar failed to appear before the agency on Tuesday in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam.

The Central Bureau of Investigation has moved a Basirhat court seeking Non-Bailable Warrant (NBW) against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The move comes after Kumar failed to appear before the agency on Tuesday in connection with the Saradha chit fund scam, increasing the possibility of his arrest by the agency during the day.

A PTI report said that Kumar didn’t appear before the agency for questioning twice in spite of CBI notices after the Kolkata High Court withdrew the protection given to him from arrest on Friday. The CBI had served notice to Kumar to appear at 10 am but he failed to turn up.

In a letter on Monday, the West Bengal DGP had told the CBI that its notices were sent to Kumar’s official residence and his response was awaited.

Meanwhile, a special CBI has refused to hear Kumar’s anticipatory bail plea in connection with the CBI’s notices to him for grilling in the ponzi scam. Kumar had moved a special court in Basirhat to seek protection from getting arrested by the CBI.

Last week, the Calcutta High Court had vacated its interim order granting Kumar protection from arrest in the case. The court also rejected Kumar’s prayer for quashing a CBI notice that sought his appearance for questioning in the case.

Kumar, who is currently the West Bengal CID Additional Director General, was part of a Special Investigation Team set up by the state government to investigate the scam, before the Supreme Court handed over the case to CBI in 2014.